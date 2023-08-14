Millie Bobby Brown recently discussed the Stranger Things finale and reflected on what a huge impact the show has had on her life.

Millie Bobby Brown is a certified superstar these days, boasting over 64m followers on Instagram and starring in Netflix blockbusters Enola Holmes and its sequel Enola Holmes 2, as well as Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, it wasn’t always that way. As a 12-year-old, Brown was relatively unknown when she first graced our screens as Eleven in the first season of sci-fi series Stranger Things. Both Brown and Eleven have become TV fan favourites in the seven years since, but nothing lasts forever. The show is set to include with its upcoming fifth season (which we know remarkably little about).

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown gets emotional while addressing the Stranger Things finale

Stranger Things season five will be the end of an era for both Brown and fans alike. Season five is confirmed to be the show’s last. It will deal with the fallout of season four when the Upside Down was brought into the characters’ hometown of Hawkins.

Emotions are bound to run high, and ahead of the release of her new fragrance, Wildly Me, 19-year-old Millie has addressed how she’s feeling ahead of the show’s finale.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she said in a recent interview. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

It’s not the first time Mille Bobby Brown has discussed the upcoming finale Stranger Things. During an appearance on Good Morning America, she acknowledged what a big part of her life the show had been.

“It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and…it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

Brown doesn’t want Eleven to die despite the rumors

In terms of plot details, very little is known about Stranger Things season five. However, given how the two instalments of season four panned out, it’s likely a final showdown between Eleven and big bad Vecna will take place at some point in the upcoming season.

Brown previously joked about Eleven dying, which some writers took verbatim and assumed that’s what she actually wanted.

However, Brown is well known for being sarcastic and backtracked a little in a later interview.

“I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I’m like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke,” she told Total Film. “But it’s maybe not a joke?”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens to Eleven and the gang in season five.

