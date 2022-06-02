The anime adaptation of My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex is gearing up for its premiere next week; here’s everything you need to know.

The Summer anime slate is now less than one month away from starting and fans are now gearing up for what should be a Summer of love…almost.

Whilst DanMachi, The Devil is a Part-Timer, Classroom of the Elite and Overlord may dominate the headlines, one other series has particularly peaked the attention of fans; My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new series, including the plot, release date, cast and production staff.

What is My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex about?

When they were in middle school, Mizuto and Yume were a normal couple and despite the occasional argument between the pair, they were content to stay together until high school. Then, they decided to break up and lead separate lives…for all of about two weeks.

Sadly, for their social and love lives, it turns out that their parents are getting married to each other! For Mizuto, “What was supposed to be a sanctuary of peace where I could avoid ever seeing her again has become a living nightmare!”

“Everywhere I look, I see her—in my house, in my school, in my class. There’s no escape! She even claims that she’s the older sibling. Like hell she is! But I won’t lose to her. After all, I’m the older brother in this new family situation. That’s right, we’re family now. No matter how much we may have thought we loved each other before, we saw one another’s true colors and realized we weren’t meant for each other. That’s why even though we may keep up a buddy-buddy sibling act for the sake of our parents, things will never go back to the way they used to be.” – Synopsis, via Anime News Network.

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex anime release date confirmed

On June 2nd, the official Japanese Twitter page for the My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex anime adaptation confirmed that the series will premiere domestically on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022.

The anime series is expected to be included as part of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2022 line-up; however, it is worth noting for fans that at the time of writing, the platform has made no mention of simulcasting the new show.

Similarly, the total number of episodes in season 1 has not been confirmed but is expected to be a 12-episode run through until late-September 2022.

Meet the production team for the new anime adaptation

The upcoming My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex anime adaptation is produced by Project No. 9, a Tokyo-based production studio that was established back in 2009.

This will arguably be the studio’s biggest project to date, having previously produced ‘And You Thought There is Never a Girl Online, Super HxEros and the ongoing Love After World Domination title.

The following voice cast has been confirmed for season 1:

Rina Hidaka as Yume Irido (Filo from The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Hiro Shimono as Mizuto Irido (Zenitsu from Demon Slayer)

Ikumi Hasehawa as Akatsuki Minami (Vladilena from 86 Eighty Six)

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kogure Kawanami (Katsuki Bakugou from My Hero Academia)

Miyu Tomita as Isana Higashira (Riko from Made in Abyss)

Directing the series will be Shinsuke Yanagi (The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done), scriptwriting by Deko Akao (Noragami), with Katsuyuki Sato (Higehiro) in charge of character designs and Hiromi Mizutani (Non Non Biyori) composing the music.

Where to read the original manga series

As of June 2nd, eight volumes of the My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex light novel series and three volumes of the manga series by Kyosuke Kamishiro have been published in Japan.

Sadly, only two of those light novel volumes have been published in English, with no information currently available as to when the manga will get an international launch.

Copies of the My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex light novel series can be viewed online via the J-Novel Club platform. Alternatively, physical copies can be purchased through the likes of Bookwalker, iBooks, Kobo, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

