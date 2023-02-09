LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Co-stars of a series or movie franchise are often shipped together, however, we were surprised to hear The Last of Us fans wondering if its leads were in a relationship. We confirm if actors, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, are dating so that Joel and Ellie can continue their live-action journey together in peace – unless there’s a clicker around.

Gamers were thrilled to see Ellie’s book of puns make an appearance in this week’s episode – which is material straight from the game.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Are Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey dating?

No, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are not dating, as the outlandish rumor was fuelled by Leonardo DiCaprio’s time in the spotlight this week.

The Last of Us co-stars were roped into an age comparison on social media, used to demonstrate the age gap between Hollywood star Di Caprio and his rumored new girlfriend, Eden Polani – neither party has confirmed that they are in a relationship.

DiCaprio and Polani have 29 years between them, which Twitter users noted is roughly the same age gap between Pascal and Ramsey.

Since the former Game of Thrones co-stars flaunt the great friendship they have on and off set, this has sparked people to question if they are in a relationship.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Last of Us episode 5 preview

The Last of Us episode 5, which is yet to receive a title, is scheduled to release on Friday, February 10, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max, moved from its original Sunday night slot to accommodate the Super Bowl.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch episode 5 at 2 am GMT on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Episode 5 will see Kansas City ablaze under Kathleen’s search for Henry and Sam, while Joel and Ellie unite with the pair elsewhere.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

