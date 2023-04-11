Secret Invasion on Disney Plus may be a return to form for Marvel, according to the fandom, and we explore Olivia Colman’s character, Sonya Falsworth, and discuss how she may be related to soldier, James Montgomery Falsworth, from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Another intriguing character in Secret Invasion is Kingsley Ben-Adir’s, Gravik, who Marvel fans believe is a Super Skrull.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics story arc of the same name, the spy thriller miniseries, Secret Invasion, follows former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury, who must manage Earth’s imminent infiltration of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls.

Who is Sonya Falsworth?

Sonya Falsworth is described as being an “old ally to Nick Fury” within the parameters of Secret Invasion.

It may surprise fans to know that Sonya is a completely original character to the MCU, meaning she has no origin in Marvel Comics.

We know she will be an integral part of the Secret Invasion narrative and somewhat of an internal force to be reckoned with.

We also know that she is an MI6 agent who will likely be working against the Skrull invasion with Fury.

The only connection to Marvel Comics that we know is a fleeting detail stretching back all the way to The First Avenger.

Sonya shares a surname with The First Avenger soldier James Montgomery Falsworth

A clue that could potentially unravel Sonya’s mysterious persona is a small link she has to a character from Captain America: The First Avenger.

When we see Steve Rogers working with the Howling Commandos during World War II, British soldier, James Montgomery Falsworth, was one of its members in the fight against HYDRA.

Played by J.J. Feild, James has a fleeting role, but his British surname could suggest that Sonya is related to him.

James also goes on to become one of the Union Jack variants in Marvel Comics, therefore, the MCU could be foreshadowing this hero’s arrival even now.

Olivia Colman’s MCU debut

When you think of Olivia Colman, you think of The Crown, The Favourite, and other award-heavy projects.

However, this will be the British actor’s debut in the MCU and her first time appearing in any superhero-themed movie.

Throughout her career, Colman has graced many British projects, including the original The Office, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who.

Being one of the country’s treasures and offering a wealth of talent to the MCU, it’ll be exciting to see her return in future projects.

Meet the cast of Secret Invasion

Marvel fans are excited to welcome back MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson as Nicky Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hilll and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos.

Three A-list actors are also receiving their MCU debut in the Disney Plus series: Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and the aforementioned Ben-Adir.

Dermot Mulroney is also rumored to play President Ritson, and Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, and Katie Finneran have also been cast in unnamed roles for now.

Below, we have included the confirmed cast list for Secret Invasion:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

as Nick Fury Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

as Talos Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

as Maria Hill Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

as Gravik Emilia Clarke as G’iah

as G’iah Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

as Sonya Falsworth Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes

as James “Rhodey” Rhodes Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney Plus.

