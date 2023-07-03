Anime sequels and returning series dominate Crunchyroll’s 2023 Summer slate, but which shows are worth your precious time?

Here are eight of the best anime sequels to keep an eye out for on Crunchyroll as we head into the new Summer broadcast slate, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Mushoku Tensei.

Anime sequels dominate Crunchyroll’s 2023 Summer slate

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: July 6

Jujutsu Kaisen finally returns for its second season on the new anime broadcast slate with yet another two-cour broadcast – meaning that there is plenty of cursed content to enjoy both this Summer and Fall.

The second season of MAPPA’s popular series will adapt the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, and the Shibuya Incident Arc from the original manga series as we see past trauma and present-day battles intertwine.

Season 1 of the series was one of the best anime of 2020, scoring an outstanding 8.64/10 with over 1.4 million reviews on MyAnimeList; the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also earned over $196 million at the global box office in 2021.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2: July 13

Demons working part-time jobs? Check! Unlikely alliances formed? You bet. But hold on to your horns because things just got cuter and much more complicated—there’s a baby in the mix now!

Lucifer and his mischievous gang are back with a vengeance in the second season of this popular sequel anime by Studio 3Hz, following on from the success of the last broadcast in 2022.

Link Click Season 2: July 13

Get ready for another wild ride through time, space, and the world of commercial photography with Link Click season 2, a Chinese anime series from Haoliners Animation League and LAN Studios.

The photography-based problem solvers are back in action, using a magical camera to travel back in time to find that perfect angle; but there’s a catch. They’ve got just 12 hours and one shot to fix things, all while leaving history untouched: buckle up for regrets, resilience, and remarkable adventures as this time-twisting anime returns for season 2!

Mushoku Tensei Season 2: July 2

Arguably one of the standout anime of 2021, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series finally makes its highly-anticipated return on the 2023 Summer slate with its second season from Studio Bind.

After a rollercoaster adventure in season 1, Rudeus will now lead his party of misfits and magical creatures north in search of those he once knew. Along the way, he’ll forge new friendships, unlock extraordinary powers, and seek the mysteries of adventure and the ties of his past.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2: July 3

From Bandai Namco Pictures comes the second season of the Malevolent Spirits anime, which only premiered its first season in January of this year. Despite this quick turnaround, there’s no shortage of anticipation for the next chapter of Kunato’s adventure battling violent spirits and cursed entities.

Unfortunately for our would-be hero in training, a deadly new threat is about to emerge in Kyoto; one that not only threatens the civilian population but the entire organization that remains humanity’s last hope.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Season 2: July 3

Sometimes finding true love and self-confidence can be hard; so why not combine both and hatch a plan to not only become the most popular bachelor in school but to reject the girl of your dreams?

That’s the unusual mission that young student Masamune has concocted against his former love interest Aki Adagaki, but this time their story of romantic revenge will take them to the most amorous city on the planet…Paris.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Part 2: July 12

Surpassing the legendary Sherlock Holmes is a remarkable accomplishment for any would-be detective, but the case for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is about to take a more deadly twist as the focus of an investigation casts a dark shadow on the ADA.

Whilst the Armed Detective Agency has been the one bastion of hope for desperate civilians, the leader of the Tenjin Goshui is slowly but surely closing in; can the agency survive the war that is to come?

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3: July 7

If you are in the mood for a romantic comedy anime to provide you with heartfelt and relatable moments of young love, look no further than the returning fan-favorite series Rent A Girlfriend.

This time around, Kazuyu and Chizuru begin to film a movie together and everything appears to be going swimmingly for the new couple until a new girlfriend enters the mix and threatens the entire nature of their artificial relationship.

