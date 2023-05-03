We’re only one day away from Star Wars Day and there’s new content about to be released on Disney Plus. We confirm the release time and date of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and introduce you to the voice cast involved.
We previously outlined each episode included in Volume 2, supplying the episode titles and plot synopsis. Directors on board this run include Rodrigo Blaas, Hyeong Geun Park, and Magdalena Osinska.
Inspired by the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series created for Disney Plus that lets a different animation studio helm one episode each to deliver a unique story and artistic style.
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 release time and date
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has a scheduled release date of Thursday, May 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.
Following the release schedule of most Disney Plus shows, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.
This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
The series will debut on the popular Star Wars Day, May 4th, riffing off of the famous phrase from the franchise: “May the force be with you.”
How many episodes are in Visions Volume 2?
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is confirmed to have nine episodes, matching the episode count of the first season.
All nine episodes of Volume 2 will be dropping at the same time on Disney Plus on the aforementioned date and are expected to last between 13-22 minutes in length.
The animation studios that have worked on Volume 2 include D’art Shtajio (Japan), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), and Aardman (United Kingdom).
Meet the voice cast of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2
In this part, we have included a full breakdown of the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 cast by each episode.
Episode 5, Journey to the Dark Head’ will also include an English dubbed cast, starring Daniel Dae Kim, Judy Alice Lee, Albert Kong, Ashley Park, Eugene Lee Yang, Greg Chun, and Jonella Landry.
Episode 1: Sith
Úrsula Corberó, Luis Tosar
Episode 2: Screecher’s Reach
Alex Connolly, Anjelica Huston, Eva Whitaker, Molly McCann, Niamh Moyles, Noah Rafferty
Episode 3: In the Stars
Amparo Noguera, Julia Oviedo, Kate Dickie, Valentina Muhr
Episode 4: I Am Your Mother
Bebe Cave, Charithra Chandran, Denis Lawson, Maxine Peak
Episode 5: Journey to the Dark Head
Choi Soo Min, Chwang Kwang, Jang Ye Na, Lee Kyung Taei, Lee So Young, Lim Chae Hon, Shin Young Woo, Yun Yong Sik.
Episode 6: The Spy Dancer
Barbara Weber, Bruce Edward Sheffield, Camille Cottin, Kaycie Chase, Lambert Wilson, Rudi James Jephcott
Episode 7: The Bandits of Golak
Lillete Dubey, Neeraj Kabi, Rajeev Raj, Sonal Kushal, Sumanto Ray
Episode 8: The Pit
Anika Noni Rose, Cedric Yarbrough, Daveed Diggs, Jordyn Curet, Steven Jay Blum
Episode 9: Aau’s Song
Cynthia Erivo, Dineo Du Toti, Faith Baloyi, Milo Jantjie, Tumisho Masha
By Jo Craig – [email protected]