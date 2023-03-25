Followers of The Roy family are preparing for tensions to rise in this fourth and final season and we confirm the release time of Succession season 4, share the release date, and outline how many episodes are in this final run and the cast involved.

Season 4 will be the final run of the show, however, the series was not canceled by HBO. Instead, the creator and writers decided to bring the show to a natural end that they had been planning for a while.

Created by Jesse Armstrong for HBO, the black comedy-drama show, Succession, follows owners of a global media conglomerate, the Roy family, who battle for company control, starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and more.

Succession season 4 release time and air date

Succession season 4 is confirmed to be premiering on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on HBO at 9 PM ET and 6 PM PT, and the episode will appear on HBO Max shortly after airing.

For fans in the UK, new episodes of season 4 will air on Monday, March 27, 2023, available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

UK viewers will be able to catch the premiere live as it goes out at 2 AM BST.

The official season 4 synopsis is as follows:

“In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

How many episodes are in Succession season 4?

Succession season 4 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its final season, following the pattern of seasons 1 and 2.

The final season will air weekly on a Sunday until its finale on Sunday, May 28, 2023, however, this date is subject to change going by HBO’s schedule.

The first episode of the season will be titled, The Munsters, and our full release schedule lets you know the air date of every upcoming episode.

Meet the Succession season 4 cast

All the usual faces are returning for the final season, including Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin, as well as the return of Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Lukas Matsson.

New faces joining season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, however, their characters are remaining a secret for now.

Below, we have included the full cast list of Succession season 4:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

as Marcia Roy Nicholas Braun as Gregory ‘Greg’ Hirsch

as Gregory ‘Greg’ Hirsch Brian Cox as Logan Roy

as Logan Roy Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

as Roman Roy Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

as Frank Vernon Matthew Macfadyen – Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans

– Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans Alan Ruck – Connor Roy

– Connor Roy Sarah Snook – Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy

– Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy Jeremy Strong – Kendall Roy

– Kendall Roy Dagmara Domi?czyk – Karolina Novotney

– Karolina Novotney Arian Moayed – Stewy Hosseini

– Stewy Hosseini J Smith-Cameron – Gerri Kellman

– Gerri Kellman Justine Lupe – Willa Ferreyra

– Willa Ferreyra David Rasche – Karl Muller

– Karl Muller Fisher Stevens – Hugo Baker

– Hugo Baker Alexander Skarsgård – Lukas Matsson

– Lukas Matsson Scott Nicholson – Colin Stiles

– Colin Stiles Zoë Winters – Kerry Castellabate

– Kerry Castellabate Annabelle Dexter-Jones – Naomi Pierce

– Naomi Pierce Juliana Canfield – Jess Hordan

– Jess Hordan Jeannie Berlin – Cyd Peach

– Cyd Peach Cherry Jones – Nan Pierce

– Nan Pierce Hope Davis – Sandi Furness

– Sandi Furness Justin Kirk – Jeryd Mencken

– Jeryd Mencken Stephen Root – Ron Petkus

– Ron Petkus Harriet Walter – Lady Caroline Collingwood

– Lady Caroline Collingwood James Cromwell – Ewan Roy

– Ewan Roy Natalie Gold – Rava Roy

– Rava Roy Caitlin Fitzgerald – Tabitha Hayes

– Tabitha Hayes Ashley Zukerman – Nate Sofrelli

– Nate Sofrelli Larry Pine – Sandy Furness

– Sandy Furness Mark-Linn Baker – Maxim Pierce

– Maxim Pierce Pip Torrens – Peter Munion

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

