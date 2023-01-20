Eric, Donna, Jackie, et al, have returned for cameo-sized roles in Netflix’s revival of That ‘70s Show, and while most of the action takes place in a set, we reveal where Point Place, Wisconsin is from That ‘90s Show.

Joining a roster of fresh characters is an ensemble of familiar faces returning to their respective characters, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner with their daughter Lindsay Turner, and showrunner Gregg Mettler, That ‘90s Show is a period teen sitcom that is a sequel series to the 1998 show, That ‘70s Show, focusing on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, who bonds with other teens during the summer of 1995.

Where is Point Place, Wisconsin? Is it real?

No, Point Place, Wisconsin, is not a real place in the United States, despite sharing the name of the real state of Wisconsin.

The show’s Fandom page places it somewhere between Green Bay and Milwaukee. It’s also said to be located near Sheboygan, as one of the characters previously mentioned it was nearby.

A CBS Studio Center sign stated that the population of Point Place was around 28,211, housing a drive-in movie theater, mall, public library, hotel, police academy, and more.

Where was That ‘90s Show filmed?

As most of the revival scenes take place indoors or outside the character’s houses, a majority of filming for That ‘90s Show was filmed within a studio.

Between February 7 and July 21, 2022, the revival series was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles.

Previously known as the Old Warner Brothers Studio and founded in 1923, Sportskeeda reported that Netflix signed a long-term lease with Hudson Pacific Properties in 2015, in order to reserve 200,000 sqft of the studio.

How many episodes are in That ‘90s Show?

That ‘90s Show will have 10 episodes within its first season and all entries dropped at the same time on the Netflix platform.

Each installment is 22 minutes long and fans will have to wait a hot minute before finding out if the show’s been renewed for season 2.

