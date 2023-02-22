Star Wars fans have been debating who stole the Marauder from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and now, we finally have our answer. We explain who Benni Baro from The Bad Batch episode 10 is and include a brief episode guide to season 2.

A third season hasn’t been confirmed for The Bad Batch yet, however, Season 2 was announced right before Season 1’s finale in August 2021, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Bad Batch**

The Bad Batch episode 9 recap

With the Batch trying to find a way out of the mine, a poacher comes along to steal their ship, the Havoc Marauder.

The Batch has to escape the mine before a storm approaches, but they are able to find safety in another mine until ipsium traps block them inside.

We also learned that the ship’s thief shut down the tracker, meaning there is no way to locate the stolen vessel.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

Who is Benni Baro, the thief who stole the Marauder?

Benni Baro is an original character to enter the Star Wars universe, depicted as a humanoid whose first appearance was in Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 9, titled The Crossing.

The now-identified thief was revealed to own a pair of macrobinoculars that was used to spy on Clone Force 99 and approached their ship on a speeder before making away with it.

Benni is just a kid and scavenger, who works for an alien boss known as Mokko, who forces kids to work in the ipsium mines in exchange for rations.

Since the Marauder is an identifiable ship, Benni gets a telling-off from Mokko and only manages to earn a broken Gonky.

When the Batch arrives, Benni helps them leave with the ship by opening the ray shield, and in the end, Benni decides to stay behind with the other kids in the mine.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes on Disney Plus, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will air as a double bill serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023, and each episode releases weekly on a Wednesday as per Disney’s release schedule.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.

