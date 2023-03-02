We hear Pedro Pascal’s voice during every episode of The Mandalorian and are treated to the odd glimpse of him under the helmet, but what about the other actors piloting the suit? We reveal who is in The Mandalorian suit and introduce you to stunt actors, Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne.

Fans have had to wait for a little under two and a half years for season 3, after the Star Wars show’s season 2 finale in December 2020, and the delay was largely due to the pandemic.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

Who is in The Mandalorian suit? Meet Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne

When we witness Mando fighting crime or simply walking through Nevarro, the actors usually piloting the Mandalorian suit are Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne.

American actor and Mandalorian stunt actor, Lateef Crowder, began his credited career back in 2005, when he played and did the stunt performance for Capoeira Fighter in The Protector. Crowder has since done stunt work on Avatar, Marvel and DC projects including Captain America: Civil War and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and worked as the assistant sunt coordinator on the video game, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

On the other side of the duo, American Mandalorian actor, Brendan Wayne, began his credited career back in 2002, when he played Mike on Angel. Wayne has since performed small roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fast & Furious, and the movie Cowboys and Aliens.

In addition to the actors’ separate credits, both Crowder and Wayne worked together on Disney Plus‘ The Book of Boba Fett as Mando and aided the opening sequence of The Mandalorian season 3 when there were a number of Mandalorians in the scene.

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, in this case, every Wednesday.

Each installment typically lasts between 30-50 minutes in length and the below release schedule confirms the season 3 finale will take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule outlines when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

