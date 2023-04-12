Marvel Studios has released a first look at The Marvels within its first teaser trailer and we explain who Park Seo-joon could be playing, Prince Yan from Marvel Comics, and introduce you to the cast of the feature.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay co-written with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells, The Marvels is a direct sequel to the 2019 movie, Captain Marvel, and a continuation of the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel.

Who is Prince Yan from Marvel Comics?

Prince Yan is a character from Marvel Comics and hails from the musical planet, Aladna, where everyone must sing or rhyme to communicate – which may be a comical injection into The Marvels.

The citizens of Aladna practice arranged marriage and Prince Yan soon entered into an engagement with Lila Cheney – a mutant with intergalactic traveling powers – however, Lila no longer wanted to marry Yan as time passed but the planet’s culture forced them to abide.

Their engagement was later broken when the antagonist, Marlo, arrived and wanted to contest for Prince Yan’s hand in marriage by battling Lila.

Knowing Lila would not survive the fight, Captain Marvel offered to fight in her stead and later won the fight and Prince Yan’s betrothal.

Now in a position of power, Captain Marvel allowed Prince Yan to marry who he wanted to while she went about her business.

Meet Park Seo-joon

Korean actor, Park Seo-joon, began his career back in 2012 within one episode of the TV series, Dream High.

The actor has since starred in a number of shows with lengthy roles, including Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Seo-joon also has a notable role in the Oscar-winning movie of 2019, Parasite, and the actor has three upcoming roles alongside The Marvels.

Seo-joon was previously rumored to be playing Kree soldier, Noh-Varr, however, popular Marvel insider, DanielRPK via Cosmic Marvel, reported the actor would be playing Prince Yan.

Marvel has yet to confirm the actor’s portrayal as the Prince, as IMDB is still leaving his role blank, while Wikipedia has filled in his character’s name as the aforementioned.

Meet The Marvels cast

The main trio of the movie will be Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel sequel, Iman Vellani returning from Ms. Marvel fame, and Teyonah Parris returning from WandaVision.

Samuel L. Jackson is also on board as Nick Fury, who will also be appearing in Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion show this year.

Additionally, Zawe Ashton is confirmed to be playing the movie’s villain, Dar-Benn.

Below we have included The Marvels cast list that we know so far:

Brie Larson – Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel

– Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel Teyonah Parris – Monica Rambeau

– Monica Rambeau Iman Vellani – Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

– Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury

– Nick Fury Zawe Ashton – Dar-Benn

– Dar-Benn Park Seo-joon – Prince Yan

– Prince Yan Mohan Kapur – Yusuf Khan

– Yusuf Khan Zenobia Shroff – Muneeba

– Muneeba Saagar Shaikh – Aamir

Marvel’s Phase 5 schedule

Back in February, Disney head, Bob Iger, revealed that the company would be cutting down on costs and production output under the Marvel and Star Wars umbrellas.

As a result of this, Disney Plus shows Echo, Ironheart, What If…? season 2, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, were all pushed back to 2024 and later.

This means that only Secret Invasion and Loki season 2 remain on Marvel’s 2023 television slate for now.

Marvel movies for the rest of the year include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in November.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios Official YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Marvels releases on November 10, 2023, in theatres worldwide.

