The Mandalorian’s adventures are over for this year and we discuss who the spies were from Chapter 23, since the season 3 finale left us without answers.

With season 3 drawing to a close, we previously confirmed if Chapter 24 delivered a post-credit scene to fans, possibly teasing what’s to come in season 4.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

MORE MANDO: Moff Gideon theory comes to fruition but The Mandalorian finale cuts it short

Who were the spies from The Mandalorian Chapter 23?

Elia Kane is the only confirmed spy to be unveiled in The Mandalorian season 3.

The penultimate episode of season 3 was titled, The Spies, clearly acknowledging the persons who informed Moff Gideon of the Mandalorians’ plan to reclaim the Great Forge.

While we didn’t receive many answers in Chapter 23, many believed we would find out who the spies were in the season finale, however, this was not the case either.

The identity of the spies remained a mystery in the season finale, and since The Spies is plural, fans were left confused over Elia’s sole involvement with Moff Gideon.

Could The Spies have been a biblical reference?

Redditor, doctorzaga20, shared an interesting theory regarding Chapter 23’s title within The Mandalorian subreddit.

The user suggested that we were looking at the title’s meaning wrongly, and in fact, The Spies was a reference to the bible.

It was shared that The Spies may be referring to the old testament, where Jewish persons would send spies to scout Ancient Israel to determine whether they could live there.

This was actually very similar to the plot of the episode showing Bo-Katan and the other Mandlorians scouting out the Great Forge to see if they could reclaim it.

Theories also pointed the finger at The Armorer and Axe Woves

Past theories pointed the finger at The Armorer being a spy, since she was very keen to gather all of the Mandalorians in one place and then left right before the ambush.

This theory spiraled into another claiming The Armorer’s true identity was actually Death Watch member and Darth Maul loyalist, Rook Kast – but nothing became of this in the finale.

Furthermore, Axe Woves was also targeted as a potential spy because he previously claimed that his loyalty and honor went to the highest bidder, but his passion shown towards the Mandalorian clan during the finale now says otherwise.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all