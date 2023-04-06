Movies & Television

Why is Lizzo in The Mandalorian Chapter 22? Singer's cameo explained

The cameos have divided Star Wars fans.

By Jo Craig

On the back of the fandom’s reaction to The Mandalorian’s surprising cameos, we explain why Lizzo was in Chapter 22, introduce you to her character, The Duchess, and discuss the Guns for Hire cast. 

With the conclusion to season 3 on the horizon, Star Wars fans are beginning to speculate that Moff Gideon’s rescue was orchestrated by Imperial Super Commandos or possibly Rook Kast.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

Why is Lizzo in The Mandalorian?

Lizzo was in The Mandalorian in a guest role simply because the singer is a huge fan of the Disney Plus show.

After the episode aired, Lizzo posed in a Twitter photo surrounded by Grogu merchandise and the singer even dressed up as the baby for Halloween back in 2021.

This wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has had a cameo in the Star Wars franchise just because they’re a fan, as many actors and musicians even request to be an extra Stormtrooper just so they can be a part of the universe in some capacity.

Who is The Duchess from The Mandalorian’s Plazir-15?

Lizzo’s character, The Duchess, is introduced when Din Djarin and Bo-Katan arrive on the Outer Rim planet, Plazir-15.

Born to a native noble family, The Duchess fell in love with former Imperial officer, Captain Bombardier, after the fall of the Empire and the wedded couple soon became rulers of the planet.

It was also explained that the rulers repurposed CIS droids to work on Plazir-15 alongside the Ugnaughts. 

Meet The Mandalorian Guns for Hire cast

Lizzo wasn’t the only cameo in Chapter 22, however, as she was joined by A-list actor, Jack Black, who played The Duchess’ partner, Captain Bombardier.

Other famous faces sprinkled into the mix included Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Harry Holland – Tom Holland’s younger brother.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Guns for Hire:

  • Pedro Pascal – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian
  • Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze
  • Christine Adams – Quarren Captain
  • Harry Holland – Mon Calamari Nobleman
  • Simon Kassianides – Axe Woves
  • Mercesdes Varnado – Koska Reeves
  • Dale Dickey – Saifir
  • Matthew Wood – B-1 Series Droid Foreman
  • Seth Gabel – Bartender Droid
  • Jen Kober – Lab Tech
The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

