From Bright Vachirawit to Jeff Satur, the world of Thai entertainment has introduced us to some incredibly talented artists. In this article, we will be ranking the Thai actors who are thriving as singers.

Over the last decade and so, there has been an increasing interest in World TV offerings. Thanks to Netflix and other streaming platforms’ impressive global entertainment catalogs, fans from different corners of the world have been able to go beyond the borders and embraced foreign pieces of works and cinema. Along with the rise of K-Pop and K-Drama, Asia’s segment of BL series and Thai Drama has also continued to win over fans.

Beyond the screen, some of the stars have carved out prosperous paths with their fashion and modeling stints. However, there’s still a great sea of talent waiting yet to be discovered. Let’s take a look at the Thai actors who have not only impressed viewers with their acting works but are also aiming for the stars in their successful singing careers. Forever Geek will rank the singers on the basis of their monthly listeners on Spotify.

Thai actors who are thriving as singers

10. Ice Paris

Ice Paris Intarakomalyasut is best known for his acting works including In Family We Trust (2018) and Bad Genius: The Series (2020).

The 24-year-old ranks at number ten with 141,300 monthly listeners on Spotify. Two of Ice’s songs, My Ambulance and Unexpected are well over the ten million streams mark.

View Instagram Post

9. Mew Suppasit

Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat, 32, is a household name for fans of Thai BL. The star previously ranked among the top Thai BL actors of 2022.

Mew boasts impressive acting as well as a singing resume. The star who previously collaborated with K-Pop icon Suho from EXO has racked up over 154,530 monthly listeners.

View Instagram Post

8. Dew Jirawat

Dew Jirawat Sutivanisak’s popularity skyrocketed after starring in Boys Over Flowers’ remake F4 Thailand (2021). The star has since bagged multiple lead roles and also lent his voice to OSTs; he’s well on his of becoming one of the best Thai singers.

Notably, Dew has released only one single under his name yet his Spotify boasts impressive 161,379 monthly listeners. The two other songs featuring the 22-year-old and his co-stars are the F4 OSTs Who Am I and Shooting Star.

View Instagram Post

7. Nanon Korapat

Nanon Korapat Kirdpan won hearts after starring in the 2021 BL series Bad Buddy. The star sang the show’s lead OST, Just Friend. Nanon is now expanding his music career under Riser Music with his latest release Unidentified Wonder.

The 22-year-old’s Spotify sits at 205,148 monthly listeners.

View Instagram Post

6. Win Metawin

Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn is one of the names behind taking Thai entertainment to a global level thanks to the massive hit 2gether series. The star is one of the leading fashion icons and this year he was announced as Prada’s global brand ambassador.

Along with his blossoming acting career, Win has also prospered as a singer thanks to hits including Still Together, Closer and more.

The 24-year-old has racked up 275,652 monthly listeners on Spotify.

View Instagram Post

5. Bright Vachirawit

Thailand’s pride and one of the highest-followed celebrities in the country, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree has deniably cemented his position at the top of the game.

The 25-year-old is also hailed as one of the top Thai singers thanks to his multiple OSTs and hit singles including Lost&Found, My Ecstasy, and more. Bright most recently released his new track Saturday Night.

The singer’s Spotify boasts 626,076 monthly listeners.

View Instagram Post

4. NuNew

NuNew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong warmed hearts with his mischievous yet innocent character in the Cutie Pie series. The star has also impressed fans with his original soundtracks and music covers including BTS’s The Truth Untold and the viral track Shinunoga E-wa by Fujii Kaze.

The 21-year-old has impressive 760,586 monthly listeners.

View Instagram Post

3. PP Krit

I Told Sunset About You star PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, 23, is well known for his charming persona and also as a fabulous performer on stage. PP recently released Hesitate (literal English translation) and the stunning music video features popular actor and singer Mike Angelo.

The young star is one of the most successful singers in Thailand with 959,121 monthly listeners.

View Instagram Post

2. Billkin

Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul is best known for his works alongside PP Krit in I Told Sunset About You (2020) and I Promised You The Moon (2021).

The 23-year-old has since prospered as a singer and now crossed the million mark boasting 1,280,799 monthly listeners on Spotify.

View Instagram Post

1. Jeff Satur

Last but certainly not least, Jeff Satur ranks at number one as the top Thai singer thanks to 2,097,406 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Jeff starred in one of the best BL series of 2022 KinnPorsche, and he’s also the voice behind the show’s hit track Why Don’t You Stay. The incredibly talented singer has released splendid singles like Fade, Comedy, Dum Dum, and more. The 28-year-old recently also collaborated with Korean Singer Shaun for Steal The Show.

View Instagram Post

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all