Here are five incredible nature documentaries to celebrate Earth Day 2023, available to watch around the world on Netflix.

This year’s Earth Day falls on Saturday, April 22 with millions of families around the world celebrating everything that our incredible planet has to offer.

Today, many families will be looking to settle down in front of the TV to watch a fun and educational nature documentary but finding the right one can be quite difficult.

Look no further; here are five outstanding nature documentaries that you can stream on Netflix to celebrate Earth Day 2023 with the whole family.

The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is undoubtedly one of the most touching documentaries available to watch on Netflix, telling the story of the day-to-day lives of indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie as they raise orphaned baby Indian elephants.

Originally released on December 8, 2022, this 39-minute-long special won the Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year and is currently sitting at an outstanding 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.”

Chimp Empire

Chimp Empire is Netflix’s latest nature documentary, having premiered on the OTT streaming service on April 19, 2023.

This four-part docu-series is narrated by Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and tells the story of the Ngogo Chimpanzees, the largest colony of chimps anywhere in the world.

Unfortunately, Chimpanzee society is remarkably similar to that of humans with territorial wars between rival groups being the main focus of this beautifully shot series.

“A vast community of chimpanzees thrives in a forest in Uganda, navigating complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes.”

My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher is one of the most famous nature documentaries in the world and was released on Netflix back in September 2020.

Directed by James Reed (who also produced the aforementioned Chimp Empire), this 85-minute-long documentary explores the incredible relationship between ecologist Craig Foster and a young female Octopus near Cape Town, South Africa.

The two share a bond so close that the Octopus not only feels comfortable enough to play with Foster, but also to sleep and hunt in his presence; in this constant cycle of life and death on the Ocean floor, true friends are hard to come by.

“A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an Octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the anime shares the mysteries of her world.”

Our Planet

Nobody narrates a nature documentary quite like David Attenborough and Our Planet is easily one of the best nature series available to watch on Netflix.

This eight-part series was filmed over four years, across 50 different countries with more than 600 crew members working on its production: with the quality of both the storytelling and cinematography evident from the opening scene to the last.

“Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.”

Wild Babies

Not all nature documentaries have to include gut-wrenching moments of natural selection, sometimes it’s just as entertaining to witness hours of adorable baby animals interacting with one another as in Wild Babies.

This eight-part docu-series is certainly one for the family to enjoy this Earth Day, having premiered around the world in May 2022.

“Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins, and more as they learn the navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.”

By Tom Llewellyn

