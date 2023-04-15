Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 will release soon globally, and here’s when you can watch the second thrilling episode of the anime.

The Swordsmith Village Arc has begun, and Tanjiro is embarking on a new journey with Love and Mist Hashira. Fans will surely miss Inosuke and Zenitsu, who will not be a part of Tanjiro’s journey as they are busy with their individual missions. Moreover, seeing the demons meet in the Infinity Castle, we can speculate how dark the further episodes of the anime will get.

When does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 get released?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 will release on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:15 AM PT. Fans in other areas of the World can find the episode on Crunchyroll. If you want to know the exact release timings of the episode for your region, follow the below schedule:

Pacific Time- 7:15 AM

7:15 AM Central Time- 9:15 AM

9:15 AM Eastern Time- 10:15 AM

10:15 AM British Time- 3:15 PM

3:15 PM European Time- 4:15 PM

4:15 PM Indian Time- 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Japan Time- 11:15 PM

What happened previously in Demon Slayer?

The previous episode of the anime starts in Infinity Castle, where we see the Upper Moon demons, including Kokushibe, the most powerful demon of all. Later, the episode takes us to a hospital room, where we see an injured Tanjiro coming back from 2 months of coma. Inosuke returned back from a coma just seven days ago, and Zenitsu went out for his individual missions.

After a few days of strength training, Tanjiro leaves for the Swordsmith Village to get his sword repaired. To protect the village from the demons, the location of the village was kept secret, so Tanjiro had to wear a blindfold and earplugs. When he reached the village, he went straightaway to the hot springs, where he met the Love Hashira.

While talking to the Love Hashira, Tanjiro comes to know about a secret weapon that’s hidden in the village. The next day, when Tanjiro, along with Nezuko, starts looking for the weapon, they see the Mist Hashira standing with two men, one of whom looked exactly like the person he saw in his dream with his lookalike.

Now, not only Tanjiro has to find the identity of the person who resembled him in his dreams, but he has to also find information about the person he saw wearing the Hanafuda earrings.