Crunchyroll is releasing five new anime movies over the next week, from TenSura and The Quintessential Quintuplets to Mobile Suit Gundam.

Accessibility remains one of the most device issues in the modern anime industry, with the distribution of content often being mismatched between domestic audiences in Japan and international fans.

This tends to be a problem for anime movies rather than TV shows, with delays to licensing agreements often meaning that fans outside Japan are forced to wait several months or even years before a new title is released through legal channels.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has just announced that five more anime movies are preparing to be released for OTT streaming outside Japan for the first time; including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie and Mobile Suit Gundam.

Crunchyroll to release five new anime movies worldwide

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond was an anime original movie from the TenSura franchise that premiered in Japan back in November 2022.

The movie grossed more than $11.6 million at the global box office and is currently sitting at an impressive 7.65/10 rating on MyAnimeList.

“A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!”

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll on Friday, April 21.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie was a direct sequel to season 2 of the popular romantic comedy anime series, which premiered in Japan back in May 2022.

The film would earn over $18.4 million at the global box office and would be successful enough for Bibury Animation Studios to announce a new anime project for the franchise – the unnamed sequel will reportedly “adapt stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.”

“When five lovely young girls who hate studying hire part-time tutor Futaro, he guides not only their education but also their hearts. Time spent has brought them all closer, with feelings growing within the girls and Futaro. As they finish their third year of high school and their last school festival approaches, they set their sights on what’s next. Is there a future with one of them and Futaro?”

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll on Friday, April 28.

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island is a theatrical movie that is actually based on episode 15 of the Mobile Suit Gundam TV anime series, which premiered in Japan back in June 2022. Director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko was a fan of the episode’s storyline, but was also disappointed by the animation quality due to poor outsourcing of production, leading to him revisiting the episode in the form of a full TV movie.

“After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island. The battalion was sent to a land called the Island of No Return to clear off any enemy forces, only to find a group of children and an enemy mecha attack. Now Amuro must find a way for them all to escape this mysterious land, but not before meeting a strange man—Cucuruz Doan.”

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll on Friday, April 28.

To Every You I’ve Loved Before

To Every You I’ve Loved Before is a science fiction romance movie which adapts the popular light novel series from Yomoji Otono.

The film opened in October 2022 and whilst this title may have flown under the radar for many fans, this emotional tale should certainly not be skipped over if you are a fan of Sci-Fi anime or ‘multiverse’-esc storylines.

“While struggling to make friends after his parents’ divorce, Koyomi Takasaki meets Kazune Takigawa, but apparently, they already have. Kazune reveals that she’s from World Line 85, an alternate universe in which she and Koyomi are lovers. But in a reality where moving between dimensions is natural, could Koyomi be the one from another world?”

To Every You I’ve Loved Before is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll on Friday, April 21.

To Me, The One Who Loved You

A direct sequel to To Every You I’ve Loved Before, this anime movie also premiered in October 2022 and would actually be rated higher than the first part.

However, To Me, The One Who Loved You will also not be the final installment of the story; a third part of the light novel was published in August 2022 and is expected (but not confirmed) to receive an anime adaptation later this year.

“Koyomi Hidaka and Shiori Sato meet at his father’s research center and begin to fall in love, but so do their parents, who eventually marry. To avoid becoming stepsiblings, they decide to run away to a parallel universe. Traveling between dimensions is common in their world, but not without repercussions. Does a universe exist for the young couple, and what will it cost them to find it?”

To Me, The One Who Loved You is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll on Friday, April 21.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

