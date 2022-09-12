Night City is an addictive place to be, and thanks to Studio Trigger and Netflix, you’ll be able to experience a unique story set within that world in anime form and we confirm how many episodes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has.

The synopsis of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners reads: “A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11012 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OiR_lMNlJko/hqdefault.jpg 1067001 1067001 center 32600

How Many Episodes are in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes in total to stream, and all entries are expected to drop at the same time.

Below, we will fill in the episode titles when the show is released:

The series has been described as a “standalone” story following street kid David, which suggests that there may be a different story each season – should the series continue past its debut offering.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date and Time

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Midnight PT on Netflix.

This premiere time translates to the following global times where you are:

US – 3am ET – US

– 3am ET – US UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST Europe – 9am CEST

– 9am CEST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Australia – 5pm AEST

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Early Reviews for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are Strong

Early reviews for the show have been filtering in over the past few days, and gamers and anime fans alike have been singing its praises.

A preview event had content creators raving about the new show, calling the animation “visually phenomenal” and stating that the show is “way more than just aesthetics.”

#Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners is amazing. The animation is beyond beautiful and I expected nothing less from studio Trigger but better yet, the first two episodes show that this series is going to be way more than just aesthetic.



I can't wait for more! https://t.co/721lcND9KZ — Kate Sánchez? ? #PAXWest (@OhMyMithrandir) September 4, 2022

.@edgerunners The #PAX #PAXWest screening of Cyberpunk Edgerunners was visually phenomenal! Really enjoyed the hard work in a stunning preview event!!! pic.twitter.com/JHlmgyy9ep — Huy Q. Le (@huyqle) September 4, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

