Star Wars fans believe The Bad Batch season 3 is already in the bag

Now that the popular Star Wars series has concluded for this year, we provide a recap of The Bad Batch season 2 finale, confirm how many episodes were in this run, and discuss why the fandom believes season 3 is already in the works.

A familiar voice from the world of video games was heard during this season of the animated series, welcoming Spider-Man voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, who played new character, Benni Baro.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

**Warning – Major spoilers for The Bad Batch ahead**

The Bad Batch season 2 finale recap

The season 2 finale follows Clone Force 99 as they head to Eraidu’s Science Division in order to decipher Crosshair’s message.

During a massive battle with a stormtrooper army, Tech ends up sacrificing himself in order to save his comrades.

After deciding to leave the mission and return to Pabu, Hunter, Wrecker, and Omega meet Cid before they go, however, the latter goes behind their backs and informs Doctor Hemlock of where they are.

Hunter and Wrecker manage to escape Hemlock’s advances, but Omega is unfortunately captured and taken hostage.

The finale ends with Omega being taken into the same room as Crosshair and Emerie, and the latter reveals that they are related as she is a clone too.

Star Wars fans are convinced The Bad Batch season 3 is on the way

Taking the nature of the season finale into account, the Star Wars fandom is 100% convinced that season 3 is on the way.

The obvious reasoning behind this is the way season 2 ended on a pivotal cliffhanger, referring to Emerie’s reveal to Omega.

After Cid betrayed the Bad Batch, that conflict has to be resolved as well in season 3, alongside the real intention behind Hemlock’s plan.

Smaller plot lines that also need more screen time include Commander Cody’s whereabouts and the continuation of the greater clone rebellion.

Going by the show’s release pattern, fans are not expecting season 3 to air until 2025.

How Many Episodes are in The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 has 16 episodes on Disney Plus, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode lasts between 23-75 minutes in length, with the finale offering a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, aired as a double bill today, March 29, 2023, serving as the season finale.

Disney’s release schedule gives you a guide to season 2 complete with episode titles and their original air dates in order to aid your rewatch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.

