Mando and Bo-Katan visited Plazir-15 this week in The Mandalorian Chapter 22 and we introduce you to the guest stars in cameo roles that delivered a stacked cast to episode 6.

Dave Filoni, the executive producer on many Star Wars projects, delivered a small cameo in last week’s episode when he returned as Trapper Wolf.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 22**

The Mandalorian Chapter 22 guest stars

There has never been a more star-studded episode of The Mandalorian than this one, and we recap every guest star’s cameo and list the episode 6 cast below:

Pedro Pascal – Din Djarin/The Mandalorian

– Din Djarin/The Mandalorian Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze

– Bo-Katan Kryze Christine Adams – Quarren Captain

– Quarren Captain Harry Holland – Mon Calamari Nobleman

– Mon Calamari Nobleman Simon Kassianides – Axe Woves

– Axe Woves Mercesdes Varnado – Koska Reeves

– Koska Reeves Dale Dickey – Saifir

– Saifir Matthew Wood – B-1 Series Droid Foreman

– B-1 Series Droid Foreman Seth Gabel – Bartender Droid

– Bartender Droid Jen Kober – Lab Tech

In the first scene, we see the Quarren Captain’s – played by Black Lightning star Christine Adams – ship being targeted by a group of Mandalorians who are looking to fulfill a bounty, and her lover, Mon Calamari Nobleman, is voiced by Harry Holland – the younger brother of Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland.

Following the introductory cameos, Mando and Bo-Katan soon meet up with The Dutchess of Plazir-15 and Captain Bombardier, played by singer Lizzo and Jack Black.

Head of Security Commissioner Helgait is played by Back to the Future star, Christopher Lloyd, who becomes a crucial part of the investigation.

Comedian Jen Kober guest stars as a lab tech while a fallen droid is being looked over for carrying a foreign substance.

Lastly, husband to Bryce Dallas Howard – this episode’s director – Seth Gabel, voices the bartender droid in The Resister bar.

Additionally, Simon Kassianides and Mercedes Varnado return as Axe Woves and Koska Reeves with the rest of the exiled Mandalorians.

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to helm Chapter 22

The Jurassic World actor and daughter to director Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard, has become a staple name in the Star Wars franchise.

After directing now three episodes of The Mandalorian – Chapter 4: Sanctuary, Chapter 11: The Heiress, and this week’s episode Chapter 22: Guns for Hire – and one episode of The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian – Howard is held in high regard within the fandom for her ability to deliver knock-out episodes every time she steps up to the plate.

Howard’s ability has earned fans championing her to direct a Star Wars movie, given her consistency on the small screen for Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

