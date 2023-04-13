There’s only one more episode of The Mandalorian season 3 to come and we discuss theories answering the question: Is The Armorer a spy? We also explain the leader’s connection to Rook Kast and the mentioned Death Watch.

This week saw the reutrn of the formidable Moff Gideon and we previously discussed the villain’s Dark Trooper suit.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

The Mandalorian Chapter 23 recap

Season 3 episode 7 saw Bo-Katan rally the Nite Owls and the Children of the Watch to retake the Great Forge on Mandalore.

Several Mandalorians offered to go, including Din Djarin, Paz Vizsla, and The Armorer, and the group also met up with more Mandalorian survivors on the planet.

After entering the Great Forge, the Mandalorians were quickly ambushed by Moff Gideon’s forces within a secret Imperial base.

Is The Armorer a spy?

A theory surrounding the Children of the Watch’s Armorer being an Imperial spy began during season 3, after she was willing to let Bo-Katan disregard the creed of keeping the helmet on in order for her to bring the scattered Mandalorian factions together.

Considering The Armorer has always been a devout follower of “the way,” it gave fans cause for concern when she was quickly willing to throw that away for the good of reuniting their exiled brothers and sisters.

Suspicions also rose after Chapter 23 when The Armorer offered to come on Bo-Katan’s mission to the Great Forge that was later ambushed – something the character would never have embarked on before.

It was also convenient that The Armorer went back with the injured survivors before the ambush began.

Fans also have their crosshairs on Axe Woves being a spy, after he left the ambush rather quickly and previously claimed his honor went to the highest bidder.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Star Wars/YouTube

Who are the Death Watch?

The Death Watch is a faction of Mandalorian terrorists who fought against the pro-active government on Mandalore during the Clone Wars and they were mentioned by The Armorer during the latest episode.

Led by Duchess Satine Kryze – Bo-Katan’s sister – the splinter group failed to overthrow the government many times and resorted to becoming the Shadow Collective led by Darth Maul.

The Shadow Collective managed to take control of the planet under Maul’s rule, but power for leadership created conflict between Maul and Pre Vizsla.

After the latter was defeated, Maul climbed the ladder and the Death Watch disbanded becoming the Mandalorian rebels led by Bo-Katan.

Who is Rook Kast?

One Mandalorian theory points to The Armorer’s real identity being Rook Kast – known as a surviving member of the Death Watch and loyalist to Darth Maul.

This group of extremists was said to have disbanded – explained by The Armorer – but this theory suggests that some of Maul’s followers survived the Mandalorian civil war and regrouped with Rook as their leader.

Since The Armorer was the one that responded about the Death Watch in Chapter 23 – after a sinister pause – fans believe this could be a major clue.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

