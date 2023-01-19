Wednesday Addams cosplayer recreates the morbid character with jaw-dropping accuracy

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, up pops a Wednesday Addams cosplay who takes the grim character to another level.

Netflix’s Wednesday was a huge hit for fans of the iconic family across the world soon becoming the platform’s biggest show ever. Jenna Ortega’s role as Wednesday saw the 20-year-old’s career and fame reach unbelievable heights which sees her as Tim Burton’s next big star.

Everywhere you looked, especially TikTok, fans of the series were recreating her now iconic weird dance. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jenna said regarding the dance, “There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me.”

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and cosplayer Medha Srivastava has truly shown how much she loves Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams cosplay

Hailing from Mumbai??, India, Medha Srivastava is not only a cosplayer but a concept artist and Illustrator too. By scrolling through some pictures on her IG, it’s clear how multitalented she is through her amazing artwork. In a dance clip uploaded onto Medha’s Instagram account, she takes on the morbid character as if she was Wednesday herself.

Dressing in Wednesday’s grim attire that she is well known for, Medha dons a long flowing black dress with frills held around the waist with a small black belt and even has her hair braided just like the character’s. Watching the video, you’ll definitely do a few double takes wondering if the real Wednesday popped onto the screen for a bit.

Not only does Medha smash it as Wednesday, but she also slips into the shoes of other characters that includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Batman’s Cat Woman, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, and Queen Regent Miriel from Rings of Power.

Make sure to not only check out Medha’s Instagram account but also her ArtStation and Twitter to keep up to date with cosplays and some incredible art projects.

Wednesday is on Netflix right now and if you were hoping for a season 2, there’s good news as we’ll be seeing much more of the fantastic Jenna Ortega when it releases, hopefully, next year sometime.

